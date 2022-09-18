Business

We’ll reciprocate if any country rejects Nigeria’s CoCs –Jamoh

The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh has signed off on the Certificate of Competency (CoC) of Nigerian seafarers for the year 2022, saying henceforth, the country will apply policy of reciprocity on any country that rejects Nigeria’s CoC.

Dr Jamoh who announced this recently in Lagos said that the implication of the policy is that any country that fails to recognize Nigeria CoC, any seaman carrying that country’s CoC will not be allowed to work on any vessel trading in Nigerian waters.

Nigerian seafarers have over the years lamented the continued rejection of the CoCs issued by NIMASA across the world, calling on the government to intervene with the view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

But while signing off on the 2022 certificates, Dr Jamoh said this would be a thing of the past, even as he assured Nigerian Seafarers of the agency’s determination to ensure that they get placement onboard vessels.

Dr Jamoh said: “With NIMASA’s policy of reciprocity on matters of Certificate of Competency, Nigeria is taking a stand with our seafarers and making it clear that we shall not allow our products to be undermined & underpaid onboard vessels of ours and other flags”.

Recall that in May 2022 while receiving Chairman of Starz Group in Lagos, Dr Jamoh had stated that NIMASA is providing the required regulations to ensure that certificates earned from Institutes in Nigeria are recognized globally.

“When we are satisfied that all requirements have been met, we will then adopt the reciprocity rule in recognition of certificates. NIMASA will not recognize the certificates issued by Maritime Administrations of Non-friendly nations whose decision not to recognize certificates issued in Nigeria are unjustifiable,” he said.

In July 2022, President of the Merchant Navy Union in Nigeria, Eng Bob Youso had called on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to conduct an inspection and prove that Nigeria is due to have unlimited certificates, as most of the certificates the nation’s seafarers have are the NCV (Near Coastal Voyage), which is limiting them to be recognised globally.

Yousuo urged NIMASA to have bilateral agreements with other maritime nations to recognise the CoC issued by Nigeria and reverse the worrisome trend.

 

