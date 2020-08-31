We’ll reclaim power from APC, vows new Plateau PDP Chair

The newly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan has pledge to unite all the aggrieved members of the party in order to reclaim power in 2023 from the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state Hon. Hassan, who was the former Commissioner of Works in Plateau State during the tenure of Governor Jonah Jang, was elected chairman of the party after defeating former member House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze to emerged winner at the Congress held Saturday in Jos.

He promised to bring on board all aggrieved party men and women to unite the party and set it on a path that will ensure it reclaims the state from the APC government.

The new party Chairman stated this after his swearing-in alongside his new cabinet, which held at Landfield Leisure Park Rayfield in Jos the Plateau State capital.

“We will reconciled all aggrieved aspirants and members of my party towards reclaiming Plateau State for the PDP and take over leadership at all levels,” he said.

He said the APC government came into power in the state as a mistake because the state is a PDP state.

He pledge that the party will conduct free and fair primaries ahead of the Southern Senatorial bye election slated for October 31, 2020.

