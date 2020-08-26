We’ll refund nomination fees to aspirants who lost primaries – PDP

To ensure justice, peace, equity and unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, the party yesterday decided to refund fees of members who purchased nomination forms for local government chairmanship and councillorship position, but lost out in the primaries.

This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Yayanuwa Zainabari, while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in preparation for the election.

Zainabari said it was only fair to refund the fees paid to assuage their loss in the primaries as well as demonstrate that the party was a united entity and members were working as a family to ensure victory at the polls.

He assured party faithful that the party had done its homework very well and was sure of victory.

He also assured them that there would be a level playing field for every contestant as the election would be conducted in a free and fair atmosphere, considering that people of the state had been looking forward to the election having been held last in the state 12 years ago.

Zainabari added that 20 candidates would be contesting the chairmanship seats while 300 would be contesting councillorship positions under the party in the October 17 local government elections.

