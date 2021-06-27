We‘ll reposition agriculture as Taraba’s economy bed rock –Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has assured that his administration remains resolute in its determination to reposition agriculture as the bedrock of the state’s economy.

Ishaku who spoke at the Government House, Jalingo, on Friday during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the College of Agriculture and the swearing in ceremony of the chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), said inspite of the challenges posed by insecurity and communal crises in the state, his administration has made significant progress in repositioning agriculture as a lucrative enterprise in the state.

He said many people in the state were now into farming business on various scales and levels as a result of which Taraba State has joined the league of major producers of rice, maize, beniseed, soya beans and cassava, among others.

He said his government’s efforts in promoting agriculture has resulted in a situation whereby Taraba State is now contributing substantially to the food needs of the country. Ishaku said the ultimate goal of the state is to produce enough rice to meet the needs of the country and save the country the huge expenditure on importation.

He assured that his administration will assist farmers to secure financial assistance from local and international financial institutions to boost food production. He urged the Governing Council of the College of Agriculture to key into this policy of government for quicker results.

He advised the Council of the institution to come up with innovative ideas that can help farmers become more productive. The Governing Council of the institution is headed by Dr Muhammed Shatta, a former minister.

