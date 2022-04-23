We’ll reposition PDP to dislodge APC in Lagos, says Aivoji

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Philip Olabode Aivoji has assured that members of the party will work hard to reposition it in order to win future polls in the state. Aivoji stated this in Badagry at a get-together noted that with the present executive council of the party was ready to ensure all hands are on deck to win Lagos State for the PDP.

He stressed that with peace gradually returning to the party, it is now more united than ever before to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because residents whom he stated look up to the party at every election cycle for a change in leadership in the state.

The former commission further explained that the new executive council would not only provide leadership worthy of emulation, but equally ensure high morale among the party members and change the fortunes of the party by ensuring it wins Lagos State in the 2023 general elections. According to him, one of his major tasks would be to work assiduously for unity to prevail at all levels of the party, stressing that with all the contending groups coming together, the party would definitely deliver the state to the PD.P

