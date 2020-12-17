We’ll rescue abducted students unhurt –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that the military and other security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State unhurt. Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina said 333 students are still missing after they were abducted from their hostel by suspected terrorists.

Masari had, on Monday, said that the kidnappers had established contacts with authorities, adding that negotiations were on to ensure the release of the abductees. Responding to questions on the incident yesterday, at the DHQ in Abuja, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DNO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, said the military and sister agencies were working round-the-clock, to free the children unhurt.

Contrary to reports, the DMO’s Coordinator said the children were intact, with no casualty, as at the time of the briefing. This was as he further reiterated the earlier position that, regardless of the negotiations said to be ongoing at other levels, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will never lower its guard, until the students were reunited with their families. He also noted that military operations across the various theatres were yielding the desired results.

The Coordinator assured that no one is sleeping, even as strategies were constantly undergoing reviews in the quest to restore peace and order across the country. “But the assurance that we have is that the men in the armed forces are not distracted; these are our children and it bears a lot psychologically on us. We are all here with other security agencies day and night to ensure that these children come out of this experience alive as soon as possible.

“All security agencies are reviewing and constantly changing the plans to be commensurate to tackle the security situation as they unfold, and the Minister and Service Chiefs went to the schools and the palace of the emir and interfaced with him, they committed and promised that everything is being done with the information we have at hand to rescue their children,” Enenche said. According to him, “Up till this morning (Wednesday), I can tell you that I was in touch with them in the field and the efforts to ensure that these children are not hurt are still on, while kinetic action is also on to ensure their safety.

“Nobody is dead. From the information we received, no one is dead. The troops are on guard, they have started patrolling the whole of that area to ensure that from the information that we gathered from the government house, the security operatives, the security sources of information that they are intact and we will rescue them, but whichever way.” Enenche also dismissed the reported claim by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, that the school children were abducted by his men, observing that it was the usual propaganda of the terrorist group. On the negotiation with the abductors by the state government, Enenche said that the military had no business with negotiation, saying it was within the powers of the governor to negotiate. He said that while the state government was playing its part, the security agencies were committed to safe rescue of the children. Providing update on ongoing military operations nationwide from December 3 to 15, the two-star General said that tremendous gains were being recorded by troops.

