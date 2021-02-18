We’ll rescue Kagara students, Defence Minister assures

…as Reps grill CDS, service chiefs

Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) has assured that the schools children and others abducted in in Kagara, Niger State will be rescued like the Kankara schoolboys in Katsina. Magashi gave the assurance yesterday while answering questions from journalists at the screening of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs screening by a special committee of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly. He said: “We have demonstrated our ability to take on the challenge. We have done it in Katsina when children were kidnapped, within two days, we got them back.

“Hopefully, this time, we will do the same thing to get the captives back. We are planning,” he stated. Giving his vision, the nominee for CDS, Maj.-Gen. Irabor, said he intended to have a leadership focus and philosophy to ensure professional armed forces that meet Nigeria’s security needs.

On his part, the nominee for Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said his focus would be to reposition the Nigerian Army to meet its mandate, ensure continuous leadership development among officers and men as well as innovation to meet the demands of the 21st century. Also, the nominee for Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, said despite his experience, he would need a great deal of the loyalty, cooperation and support of all the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy to succeed, saying he would re-energise the navy to make her meet her needs.

Similarly, the nominee for Chief of Air Staff, AVM Isiaka Amao, who is a fighter and instructor pilot, said his focus would be to ensure the integrity of the Air Force and to enhance and sustain airmen’s capabilities, with focus on purposeful training and human capacity development, innovative efforts, a disciplined workforce and boost morale to improve personnel welfare.

