‘We’ll resist attempt to keep Anambra’s election materials in Imo’

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday said it will resist the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use its office in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the storage of non-sensitive materials meant for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

INEC, through its National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had announced that the commission would use INEC’s office in the Imo State capital, Owerri, to organise the movement of nonsensitive materials for the Anambra State governorship election; citing the destruction of INEC office in Anambra as its reason. In a press briefing in Awka, Special Adviser to Governor Obiano, on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, said INEC had no right to store the sensitive material for Anambra election in Imo State; insisting that it had to be reversed, or be ready to face strong resistance.

He contended that the idea was put in place to rig the polls in favour a particular political party. “Beyond the issue of storing INEC materials meant for Anambra election in an APC state, Imo, there was a letter in which we sent our rejection of Owerri or any other APC state involved actively in the Anambra election. What informed the letter was the rumour that some ad-hoc staff and returning officers for the Anambra election were being recruited from the Imo State University. In the next few days, all the political parties taking part in the Anambra election, except APC, will sign the communiqué, which will be forwarded to INEC. “The letter will state our decision that we, as people and all the political parties, except APC, will reject any ad-hoc staff recruited from Imo State, in particular, and generally, from any APC state.

