We’ll resist electricity tariff hike – NLC

…says Nigerians under yoke of excessive charges

As Nigerians condemn yet another increase in electricity tariff, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to further impoverish the citizenry.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday lamented that rather than emulate other countries including those in Africa who were giving palliatives, subsidising power to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government was more interested in engaging in acts of exploitation which seems not to have an end.

Condemning the hike by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), he said there was an element of deceit in the policy, since the joint technical committee set up by government and labour after the last increment, was still working on seeking sustainable solutions to the high electricity tariff in the country.

According to him, the hike has not only “bastardised the work of this very Important committee,” but crippled the ongoing social dialogue between labour and government to bring a lasting solution to a very sensitive issue that affects every family, home and business in the country.

Wabba also accused NERC of working against the masses whom they were mandated by law to protect from arbitrary electricity charges.

“We have always said it that NERC is hand in glove with the service providers instead of siding with the customers. Even the very important laws that are put in place to guide such arbitrary increase has not been respected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) while expressing its disappointment in a statement titled “Electricity hike: Another betrayal of trust,” has asked the Federal Government to act more responsibly to protect the economy from crumbling.

