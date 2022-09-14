We’ll resolve all internal differences before 2023 election-APC

The National Vice chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) North Central Zonal, Mu’azu Bawurikyau, has said the party will work hard to resolve all internal squabbles before the 2023 general election. He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a meeting with state, council and ward executives in Lafia yesterday. According to him, the national leadership is working with zonal, state, council leaders and with critical stakeholders to resolve all internal disputes. Bawurikyau said he and his Zonal Executives were in Nasarawa State to interact with party leaders and listen to their complaints with the view of resolving them. He said: “We have come to Nasarawa to interact with our party faithful both men and women to know where we are, where we are going and how to get there. “They have voiced out their concerns and we have heard from them and we are going to resolve all the disputes before the
