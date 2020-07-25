We’ll resolve political crisis in Mali, says ECOWAS chair

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic has said the sub-regional organisation will do all it could to mitigate the political crisis in Mali, after many hours of consultations in the nation’s capital, Bamako, on Thursday. The meeting, attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, listened to a brief by the ECOWAS Special Envoy, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and leader of the opposition, Imam Mahmoud Dicko and representatives of opposition alliance, M5 and Civil Society Organisations.

The host President also briefed the Heads of State and government on the socio-political situation in the country, especially the disagreements that spiralled into protests and violence. Speaking with journalists on the outcome of the meeting, Issoufou said an extraordinary virtual meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State and government will be held on Monday 26 July, to further deliberate on the issues raised, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis. He said the sub-regional leaders had already agreed there would be a need for a compromise to protect the peace and integrity of the nation, adding that allowing a political crisis to fester in Mali would affect the security situation in West Africa, especially neighbouring countries.

The ECOWAS Chairman commended former President Goodluck Jonathan, for accepting to lead an initial mission to the country to broker peace, and make findings, while appreciating all the West African leaders who attended the meeting. Earlier, Ghanaian President said the ECOWAS protocol would be followed, explaining that the democratic tenet adopted by the sub-regional body clearly spelt out that a Persident could only be voted into power, and voted out by election, except he completes his tenure. The Ghanaian leader noted that the protocol would be adhered to ensure safety and peace in the sub-region. President Buhari returned to Nigeria after the meeting.

