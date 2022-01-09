News

We‘ll retrieve abandoned equipment at the port –NDDC Boss

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, over the weekend said that the board will do everything possible to retrieve all the board’s equipment abandoned at the port for many years.

 

Speaking during a zoom meeting with stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta and the diaspora, Akwa called for the support of the youths and other stakeholders to enable NDDC deliver on the mandate of President Muhammad Buhari. Akwa, who was represented at the meeting by his special adviser on youths and sports, Udengs Eradiri, particularly harped on the completion of the transmission substation in Okitipupa area of Ondo state.said efforts would be made to finish another power transmission line in Ikot Abasi area of Akwa Ibom State.

 

He said when completed, the transmission station would provide power to over 2000 communities across six local government areas of Ondo State. Akwa said: “During the forensic audit, it was discovered that the NDDC had a lot of equipment abandoned in the ports for years. And we have put machinery in place to get the equipment and ensure the other power projects are completed.

 

“This year, more hostels will be completed because we are looking at projects that directly impact on the lives of the people of the region. We are going to be building boat terminals in the region.

 

“It is difficult for people to go to the waterfront and have somewhere they can go and relax, buy tickets and board their boats in the Niger Delta. But if you go to Lagos, you will see boat terminals in most areas in Lagos.

 

That kind of terminal is what we will be bringing in. “Soon, we should be inaugurating the power project in Ondo State that is meant to power six local government areas.

 

There is another power project in Eket and it will be concluded. He said more hostels would be completed in line with the mandate given to the commission by President Muhammadu Buhari to finish abandoned people-oriented projects and put them to use.

 

The NDDC boss also said the commission would make efforts to complete the abandoned hostels at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Bayelsa State. He said the NDDC would build a replica of Lagos state’s boat terminals in the Niger Delta to facilitate maritime transport and urged the youths to get ready for sports festival and talent hunt in the new year.

 

Among other activities, Akwa said the commission last year engaged governors of the region; distributed yellow fever vaccines, waste disposal trucks to states; trained over 1000 in ICT; distributed science equipment, e-learning tablets and desks to secondary schools and ensured prompt payment of staff salaries.

 

One of the youths who took part in the meeting Emmanuel Umana, said he was happy that Akwa created a platform through the office of his special adviser on youths to explain the activities of NDDC.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

