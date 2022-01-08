Metro & Crime

We’ll retrieve all abandoned equipment at the port – NDDC Boss

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),  Effiong Akwa at the weekend   said that the board will do everything possible to retrieve all the board’s equipment abandoned at the port  for many years.

Speaking during a zoom meeting  with stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta and the diaspora, Akwa called  for the support of the youths and other stakeholders to enable NDDC deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akwa, who was represented at the meeting by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Udengs Eradiri, particularly harped on the completion of the transmission substation in Okitipupa area of Ondo State and said efforts would be made to finish another power transmission line in Ikot Abasi area of Akwa Ibom State.

He said when completed, the transmission station would provide power to over 2000 communities across six local government areas of Ondo state.

Akwa said: “During the forensic audit, it was discovered that the NDDC had a lot of equipment abandoned at the ports for years. And we have put machinery in place to get the equipment and ensure the other power projects are completed.

 

“This year more hostels will be completed because we are looking at projects that direct impact on the lives of the people of the region. We are going to be building boat terminals in the region.

“It is difficult for people to go to the waterfront and have somewhere they can go and relax, buy tickets and board their boats in the Niger Delta. But if you go to Lagos, you will see boat terminals in most areas in Lagos. That kind of terminal is what we will be bringing in.”

He said more hostels would be completed in line with the mandate given to the commission by the president to finish abandoned people-oriented projects and put them to use.

 

One of the youths who took part in the meeting, Emmanuel Umana, said he was happy that Akwa created a platform through the office of his special adviser on youths to explain  the activities of NDDC.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

