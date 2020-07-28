Sports

We’ll return National Stadium to its original blueprint – Dare

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to return the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State to its original blueprint.

 

Speaking during an interview on a Breakfast Television show on Monday morning, Dare said previous administrations abandoned the national asset to rot for two decades. Dare noted that the move is necessary in order to create room for individuals interested in concessioning the stadium.

 

He e x – p l a i n e d that the Ministry has approached billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Kessington Adebutu, who has agreed to fix some key facilities in the stadium pending when the concession process is being completed.

 

“We intend to return the National Stadium, Surulere to its original blueprint,” he said.

 

“We intend to make sure that every illegal structure that has been put in place that is not part of the blueprint will be removed. “We are also looking at Adopt a Sports Centre and a Pitch.

We have approached Chief Kessington Adebutu who has agreed to make available half a billion naira to start fixing some of the key facilities in the stadium. “I think that will help because that can open a slight window to make some of the facilities in Surulere to be functional.”

