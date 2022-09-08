News

We’ll sensitise our people on Electoral Act – Oyo Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, yesterday, declared that the state government will adequately sensitise the people of the state on the positions and gains of the amended Electoral Act 2010. Lawal stated this while receiving the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters led by its Vice Chairman, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Deputy Governor received the Committee at the Conference Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, noting the state will use various fora to help the Committee amplify and expand the message to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State. He added that the country has been making progress with regards to election conduct and management.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: PDP unfit to ask for Buhari’s resignation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Presidency has dismissed the demand for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the moral rights to raise questions about Buhari’s capacity to rule the country.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said those calling for the impeachment of […]
News

Anambra guber: INEC threatens to prosecute unqualified candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to prosecute any candidate submitted to it by a political party for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election who fails to meet the qualification stipulated by the law. The commission, however, said it will publish names and particulars of nominated candidates for the Federal Capital Territory […]
News

N1.5bSUBEBfraud: Edo court acquits former acting chair, Suleiman

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, yesterday, discharged and acquitted, Mallam Ali Suleiman, former acting board chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) over charges bordering on criminal conspiracy. Delivering judgement in Benin City, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, struck out the case due to the inability of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica