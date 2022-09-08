We’ll sensitise our people on Electoral Act – Oyo Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, yesterday, declared that the state government will adequately sensitise the people of the state on the positions and gains of the amended Electoral Act 2010. Lawal stated this while receiving the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters led by its Vice Chairman, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Deputy Governor received the Committee at the Conference Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, noting the state will use various fora to help the Committee amplify and expand the message to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State. He added that the country has been making progress with regards to election conduct and management.
