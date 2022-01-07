We’ll shock Nigeria, Egypt Guinea-Bissau defender

With three days to the start of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Guinea Bissau defender Fernandy Mendy has stated that he and his teammates are capable of shocking Nigeria and Egypt, BSNsports.com.ng can report. Guinea Bissau will play Sudan in its opening group match before facing Egypt and Nigeria in the later stage. While speaking ahead of the competition, the Scotland based defender said if they can record a win in their first game against Sudan, then their confidence will rise against any top team including Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Pharaohs of Egypt.
