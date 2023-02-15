News

We’ll shut banks rejecting old naira notes – Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday warned that the state government would shut down any commercial bank operating in the state that refuses to accept old naira notes. The warning is sequel to complaints received from the people by the serstate government that commercial banks and some filling stations are rejecting the old naira notes as legal tender.

The governor gave the warning while addressing market men and women at Itoku Kampala Market in Abeokuta, as part of his re-election campaign to Abeokuta North Local Government Area. Abiodun, who frowned at the action of the banks, said since the new naira notes are not available, commercial banks must accept the old notes to ease the suffering of the people. He called on the people to remain calm, assuring them that his government was working to ensure that the present situation was brought under control.

Speaking on the epileptic power supply affecting the market, the governor assured them that he would reach out to appropriate authori- ties to improve on the power supply to the market. Abiodun added that the controversy surrounding the non-issuance of documents to some shop owners at the market would be addressed. He promised that some of the outstanding issues currently affecting the market would be given a priority during his second term in office. The governor appreciated the traders for their support so far, imploring them to vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 and March 11 election.

 

