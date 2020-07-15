We’ll soon defeat coronavirus in Kano, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has promised that his administration would soon isolate coronavirus in Kano State following a drastic drop in the number of infected persons in the state.

Inaugurating the renovated Kano first Isolation Cente, Yargaya, yesterday, Ganduje said the consistent recent events in the state as it related to the dreaded virus clearly indicated that soon the state would defeat the disease.

The governor, who was receiving the renovated Kano YargayaIsolationCentrefrom Mudatex company, which undertookthejob, saidKanowas so lucky that the Covid-19 was leaving the state.

He said some years back, the Yargaya Isolation Centre was so dilapidated to the point that the place was deserted, despite the fact that it served Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states during Lassa fever and Ebola outbreaks.

He commended the person, who renovated the place, Alhaji Mudasir Idiris, for doing a rather scientific renovation.

The Chairman of Mudatex, Mudasir Idiris, said he decided to carry out the renovation when he overhead Ganduje calling for helps in the fight against coronavirus.

Idris said as a businessman he knew the support he enjoyed from Ganduje’s government, including the provision of a plot of land for him to build his textile company in Kano which would employ over 10,000 people.

