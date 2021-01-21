We’ll soon expose Yoruba conniving with Fulani in kidnapping, killing – Oyo Hunters

As the war against banditry and kidnapping continues to occupy the minds of many leaders of the South West, the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Nureni Ajijola Anabi, Thursday said he and other hunters will soon expose some Yoruba people who are helping Fulani herders in kidnapping and killing of innocent people in the South West zone of the country.

The lead hunter said this while speaking with New Telegraph, while calling on the leader of Myetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jiji, to call his men, who live in an abandoned building at Jericho area of Ibadan, to order because of the nuisance some of them were constituting.

According to him, residents in the area have been calling, saying that Fulani men in large numbers have occupied the abandoned building and that their ungodly activities were scaring residents of the area.

His words: “I want to commend Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho for his bravery in giving Fulanis in Ibarapa a quit order but he should soft-pedal a bit. I know he issued the ultimatum as a result of the evils that the herders had done to our people in Ibarapa North Local Government Area and other parts of the South West. But, it is not all Fulani that are bad.

“We have discovered that several Yoruba people are conniving with them to perpetrate the evils they unleash on our people. Within three months, we hunters will comb all the forests and bring these evil men out. We will expose all of them including the Yoruba who serve as their partners in crime. Fulani herders can’t kidnap and succeed if there is no insider’s input. Just give us three months, and we will expose them all.”

