We'll soon unmask perpetrators of attacks in Jos, Kaduna –FG

The Minister of Defence, MajorGen. (retd) Bashir Magashi (retd), has said the Federal Government will soon unmask the perpetrators of banditry, especially in Jos and Kaduna. He gave this assurance yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council(FEC) meetingchaired byPresidentMuhammaduBuhari. Magashi said: “I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks.

Both Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure that all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation; we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible.” Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, saidthegangsterson a killing spree in communities across the country are working together. Hesaid:”Whatishappening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits andBoko Haraminsurgents. Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is akindof collaborationbetween the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the North East.

I can tell you very confidently that the Federal Government is on the top of this matter.” On government’s efforts to rescue those abducted by hoodlums in the Kaduna train attackinthefaceof the72hours ultimatum given by their families, Mohammed said: “I think the Minister of Defence has already addressed the issues. One is that what the Federal Government is doing won’t be the subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake.” “But at the level of government, weappreciatethatandwe are leaving no stone unturned, but we won’t give you specific steps we’re taking. I think it will be counterproductive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.”

 

