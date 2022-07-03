We’ll sort our differences after defeating APC –Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yeasterday said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was committed to unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023.

Wike made this known to newsmen in Port Harcourt, after he arrived Nigeria from a few days vacation in Turkey.

He said: “In politics, a true democrat disagrees to agree. Yes, we are aggrieved but this won’t affect our resolve to unseat the APC in 2023.

“When we get into the Villa, we would iron out our differences. “PDP is my party and I remain a committed member of the party.”

