We’ll step on toes to revive National Stadium – Chairman

Co-chairman of the Ministerial Implementation Committee on restoration of the National Stadium, Lagos, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), has promised that the body will step on toes in its quest to achieve success in their assignment. The former AFN Technical Director and World Athletics Licensed, was recently appointed as Co- Chairman alongside the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Gabriel Aduda, to head the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force earlier set up on June 9, 2020.

The committee which has its membership drawn from the ministry, private sector, stakeholders and the Security services was inaugurated recently by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare. Speaking with our correspondent, Nesiama said there was need to work together as a team to achieve the needed results. He promised to give his best alongside other committee members to position the stadium for a possible adoption. “We are aware that Lagos State in the past has tried to take over the stadium but there were so many bottlenecks affecting such decision,” he said.

“The Task Force already submitted their reports and we are going to be looking at that to prepare ourselves for what to do. “It is not going to be easy but if stepping on toes will help us return the place to its lost glory, then we are ready to do that.

“There are some people occupying the place illegally while some legal people are drifting towards illegalities. We are going to put everything straight and chart a new way forward. “We have started our work immediately and the key thing for us is to prepare the place for any investors coming and hopefully we will achieve that.” The retired Navy Officer who is not a stranger to this kind of task, while thanking the minister for the confidence reposed in the members, assured that they would work assiduously to deliver on the terms of reference handed down by the ministry.

