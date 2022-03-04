News

We’ll succeed through our collective dream, Luke tells A’Ibom people

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary and leading Governorship Aspirant in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Onofiok Luke, has lamented the widening gap between the privileged few and the underprivileged majority despite their faith, trust and commitment towards building the state of their dream. Luke has however given the assurance that though these social inequalities of many years which have brought about distrust between the political elite and the masses cannot be automatically undone without effective and people-oriented leaders.

In a statement issued by his Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, through the Director of communication, Uduak Ikafia, Luke stressed that he is unshakably in the race for the seat of the governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. The statement reads in part; “In the next few days, the Amazing Grace Project, which is the Campaign Organisation of Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, will unveil details of his formal declaration and a manifesto which will outline the terms of his social contract with Akwa Ibom people. “The Amazing Grace Project is God-inspired and people-driven campaign Organisation galvanising Akwa Ibom towards the actualisation of Hon. Luke’s vision for Inclusive governance which is clearly articulated in our campaign theme: Building Together, Growing Together. “Onofiok Luke has always believed in a concerted effort towards building a progressive state. It has always been his thought and idea that our people should be actively part of our building process, and that they should grow together in prosperity rather than just watch a few grow”.

 

Our Reporters

