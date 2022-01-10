We’ll support fallen heroes’ relatives, says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government yesterday it would continue to play its role and do what is expected in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme price for Nigeria. Speaking during the Thanksgiving Church inter-denominational Divine Service Commemorating the Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would not abandon the fallen heroes and their families. At theevent themed:”I Will Heal Their Land” from 2Chronicles 7:14, held at The Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja and organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Governor said his Government would ensure its keep the tradition in ensuring that the relationship between his administration, the people and Armed forces continue to grow praying that God would heal the land. He thanked God for Nigeria and Lagos State, saying the main purpose was for each and everyone to play their roles to be a leader.
