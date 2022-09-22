News

We’ll support proactive senate candidate – Fregene

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Determined to ensure victory for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta South senatorial district candidate, Hon. Mike Diden, a political pressure group, ‘Espousal 2023,’ has intensified its door-to-door consultation with the people in the district. Fregene, whodisclosedthis tonewsmenyesterdayinWarri, said the group has mapped out strategies to ensure that their candidate is elected in the 2023 general election. To actualise its desire, the group, numbering over fifty, has unveiled a customised uniform to press home their quest for electing a man whom they described as a detribalised person that is devoid of racial discrimination. Fregene also said that the door-to-door consultation has been enlarged toreach out to all theethnicgroupsinthedistrict namely Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko and non-Deltans alike. “All that we are saying is that a man of honour like Diden, a tested politician who has ruled in various sectors of the state, should be given the opportunity to turn the fortunes of the people in the district around, ‘’ stressed Fregene.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]
News Top Stories

Shetima, qualified, competent as VP, says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated Senator Kashim Shetima over his nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential  election. The governor, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described Shetima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the office of vice […]
News

Support groups begs APC delegates to support, vote for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A political group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Agenda, (A4BAT) and Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote for Bola Tinubu as the party’s candidate. This comes ahead of the May 29 ruling party’s presidential primary election to elect a candidate for the 2023 general […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica