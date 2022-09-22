We’ll support proactive senate candidate – Fregene

Determined to ensure victory for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta South senatorial district candidate, Hon. Mike Diden, a political pressure group, ‘Espousal 2023,’ has intensified its door-to-door consultation with the people in the district. Fregene, whodisclosedthis tonewsmenyesterdayinWarri, said the group has mapped out strategies to ensure that their candidate is elected in the 2023 general election. To actualise its desire, the group, numbering over fifty, has unveiled a customised uniform to press home their quest for electing a man whom they described as a detribalised person that is devoid of racial discrimination. Fregene also said that the door-to-door consultation has been enlarged toreach out to all theethnicgroupsinthedistrict namely Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko and non-Deltans alike. “All that we are saying is that a man of honour like Diden, a tested politician who has ruled in various sectors of the state, should be given the opportunity to turn the fortunes of the people in the district around, ‘’ stressed Fregene.
