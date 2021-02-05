Sports

We’ll survive group of death in Tokyo, says D’Tigress forward

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s D’Tigress and Flammes Carolo of France forward Evelyn Akhator has stated that she is sure of the ability of the Nigeria women basketball national team to compete and stand their own against any team after drawing what she described as the toughest group of the Women basketball events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Akhator speaking in a chat with brila. net highlights the enormity of the task for anyone to make it out of the group and also talked up the chances of Nigeria’s D’Tigress which she stressed have shown and earned her place among the very elites in world women basketball. She added that games in the group will be very interesting.

“Our group is the toughest you know having USA, having France and the host country in our group, I will say it’s really going to be interesting games. They are games that cannot be ignored especially having we Nigeria in the group, People love watching us now you know coming from the scratch all the way down up. But we just have to prepare, get ready and see what happens.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Community Shield: Arsenal win on penalties after 1-1 draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal claimed victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium.   His curling strike gave FA Cup winners Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the […]
Sports

Herdsman kills ex-scrabble champion in Ondo

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Paul Sodje who was ex-Nigerian scrabble captain has been killed by herdsmen. The death of the 55-year-old was confirmed by scrabble federation official Akintunde Akinsemola According to the reports, Sodje was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state. His body was said to have been found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government in […]
Sports

FIFA President, Infantino, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has contracted coronavirus, the world’s governing body announced on Tuesday. The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days. “All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica