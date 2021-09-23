News

We’ll tackle, reverse biodiversity loss, Buhari assures world leader

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured global leaders in New York, United States of America, that Nigeria has initiated some specific actions to tackle and reverse the severe trend of biodiversity loss which affects the globe. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People” on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76).

Aside championing regional and inter-regional cooperation towards addressing the scourge, Buhari outlined other measures to include: “Expansion of protected areas including the establishment of ten (10) new National Parks across the country as well as the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD); and domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.”

The Nigerian leader added that, “leveraging the cooperation and partnerships of the Development Partners as well as International Organisations and Coalitions for concrete action against deforestation and biodiversity loss; and promotion and increased investments in climatepositive.

