We’ll tackle shortage of medical personnel – Edo NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State chapter, yesterday said it would rally the government and all relevant stakeholders in the state’s health sector to end the chronic shortage of medical personnel. Edo State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Imoisili Udoka, gave the assurance while unveiling the newly elected executive members of the body in Benin City. While admitting that there were a plethora of challenges confronting the nation’s health sector, Udoka noted that the government alone could not tackle the problems and sued for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to tackle the challenges.

“We have recognized that there are a plethora of challenges facing doctors, the healthcare sector in Edo State and the nation at large. “The government of Edo State, ably led by His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, is doing his best to solve them but unilateral initiatives by one arm will not sufficiently handle the mountainous challenges before the health sector. “It is therefore time for Edo NMA to effectively synergize and collaborate with all stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions”, she said.

