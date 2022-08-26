News

We’ll tackle shortage of medical personnel – Edo NMA

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State chapter, yesterday said it would rally the government and all relevant stakeholders in the state’s health sector to end the chronic shortage of medical personnel. Edo State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Imoisili Udoka, gave the assurance while unveiling the newly elected executive members of the body in Benin City. While admitting that there were a plethora of challenges confronting the nation’s health sector, Udoka noted that the government alone could not tackle the problems and sued for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to tackle the challenges.

“We have recognized that there are a plethora of challenges facing doctors, the healthcare sector in Edo State and the nation at large. “The government of Edo State, ably led by His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, is doing his best to solve them but unilateral initiatives by one arm will not sufficiently handle the mountainous challenges before the health sector. “It is therefore time for Edo NMA to effectively synergize and collaborate with all stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions”, she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police: Missing journalist killed by hit-and-run driver

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Friday, said a missing reporter with Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Tordue Salem, was killed by a hit-and-run driver around the Mabushi general area of Abuja. Presenting the 29-yearold suspect, Itoro Clement, before journalists in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the […]

lai Mohammed)
News Top Stories

Give details of N9.4bn digital expenditure, Group asks Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been asked to release details of expenditure on payment to key Digital Switch Over (DSO) stakeholders. According to reports, the Federal Government is said to have paid N9.4 billion to the stakeholders.   In a letter addressed to the Minister last week, Nigeria’s foremost anticorruption coalition, Civil […]
News

FG: No impact until economic growth surpasses population

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government yesterday said the impact of the economic growth in the country could only be felt when it surpasses the increase in the nation’s population. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, who put the average annual growth presently at 3.3 per cent, said the population growth was roughly about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica