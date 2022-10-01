We’ll take advantage of non performance of APC in Lagos –Akobada

A businessman and politician, Adekunle Akobada is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Lagos East Senatorial District. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the chances of his party at next year’s poll. He also talked about his legislative plans for his people as well as the crisis rocking the PDP at the national level. Excerpt…

You are the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Lagos East Senatorial seat, could you tell us what has prompted you to seek to represent your people?

I saw my venture into politics and specifically the current bid to represent my people in the Lagos East District as an opportunity to serve mankind. I am very grounded and conversant with the area so much. I am an indigene of Epe Township, specifically from the large Akobada family. Epe is one of the five local governments making up the senatorial district. My mother is from Ibeju-Lekki where I play my politics. Like Epe, Ibeju-Lekki is one of the local governments in the senatorial district. I lived all my youthful days in Somolu and Bariga.

I attended primary and secondary schools there. I still have a business base in Somolu. When you talk of the five local governments making up the district, I think I am well grounded in three of them. I didn’t start politics in the PDP, we defected to the PDP because of the situation of things in the APC which prompted aggrieved members including our group to hold three separate parallel congresses. Our group came into being as a result of the treatment that was meted out to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by the APC. We felt his government was trying to work for the common good of the people of the state but some powerful forces within the APC shattered that by denying a second term of office that would enable him to showcase his developmental ideals to the people of the state.

This prompted us to realize the need for us to change our trajectory and that’s how and why we found ourselves in the PDP. Personally, I am a busy international businessman with thriving businesses in many cities in Europe and we felt we need to replicate the developmental strides there at home. After having critically appraised the situation within the APC, we came up with a group called, Lagos4Lagos. The group is made up of likeminds across the state who are desirous of a better and functional Lagos for all where no one will be the sole determinant of happenings and occurrences there.

I have been coordinating the group within the Epe and Ibeju-Lekki area of the state. That makes the vice chairman of the group for Lagos East. We moved out of the APC when we discovered that our former party held very little promise to us in terms of realizing our desire to develop the state.

From the way you’ve spoken, how optimistic are you that you will win the election considering the fact that the APC has never lost the state to the PDP since 1999?

Like I said before, out of the five local governments making up the district, I am well grounded in three. Secondly, I am a political scientist and I have been in politics for some time having been appointed at various times, the supervisor for health and works in Ibeju Lekki Local Government. I understand the needs of my people because I am not alien to them. They know me and I know them.

What do you think has changed between when the party had lost in the past and what is happening within it now?

A lot of things have changed. For us in the Lagos4Lagos Movement, we have a membership strength of over 60,000. This is the recorded number of our members who decamped from the APC on a single day. I can even say that we have about 100,000 members across the state. I know that 60,000 members were counted the day we dumped the APC for the PDP. I believe that with this figure of membership joining a party that was already popular with large followership, a lot of things would definitely change next year. The winning margin of the APC over the PDP for some time has always been so slim. Secondly, I can tell you that the APC is a dead party in Lagos State. This is a party that has disappointed Nigerians. We are working hard to leverage on the resentment of the people towards the APC.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru is the sitting member representing the district, do you think you have the influence, the stature, the appeal and needed structure to defeat him?

I agree that he may be more popular than me but that should end there. He is a well known banker who would have better served the interests of Lagosians as the Central Bank Governor and not as a legislator or a politician. He is not too well grounded at the grassroots. I am a grassroots politician. I have a better length of political experience than Abiru. We are going to use the opportunity provided by the next election to tell him that he would do better in the banking world and not in politics. When we are talking about a well grounded politician, he isn’t there.

As a gladiator in the political turf, how do you see the preparation of INEC towards the next election?

I can rate them fairly well but I can only judge or give verdict on them when on the outcome of the next round of election but for now I give them some kudos for putting in place a well articulated election timetable. I also give them kudos for sticking to their timetable too. I also give them kudos for the way and manner they have handled the registration process of new registrants. INEC has also done well in the way it had conducted the three off season governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun where the results have largely been judged as reflective of the will and wishes of the people of the affected three states. I think INEC is ready and I give kudos to it for the way it has conducted its affairs so far. I hope some pressures won’t be brought to bear on the commission by some people to do things that would jeopardise the credibility of the election.

How do you see the schism between your party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the group being led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. Do you think it would impact negatively on the outcome of the election for your party?

It is very difficult to make some basic assumptions in politics in five months. It is still a long time for anyone to hazard a guess as to what would happen in five month’s time. As someone who has played politics for some time I know that the issues would soon be resolved and normalcy would be restored to the party. I know that at the end of the day negotiations would take place involving the two parties and resolutions would be reached.

Hope the crisis is not impacting negatively at the Lagos State chapter of the party too?

It can only affect whether it may be at the end of the day pending issues remain unsettled before the election but what I know is that at the end of the day, the whole issues would be resolved.

The ruling tendency has been in power for the past 23 years, do you think between now and next year, do you think the PDP has what it takes to dislodge the PDP next year?

What is going on within the state has even given us confidence of victory. Imagine wasting their time on the road when moving from one place to the other. For instance, you have to leave home by 4am in Lekki if you have an appointment by 11 am. Most of the time I now sleep in the car commuting from one end of the state to the other, this is the kind of life that we live in Lagos now. The APC in Lagos and the government that they have put in place have already destroyed themselves and we are working to cash-in on their non-performance. APC’s time has gone in Lagos.

What about their presidential candidate who is from Lagos?

Don’t you think that should help them a little bit? We are not in any way moved by the fact that their presidential candidate is from Lagos, we are moved by plans to win the state from them.

What do you intend to do at the Senate?

As I am talking to you now, I have about ten bills that I hope to propose to the Senate if and when elected. I am talking about the bills that are going to help the masses. One of such bills is the one that will compel schools and households to make it compulsory to speak with and instruct children in native tongues. I am simply worried that if care is not taken, most Nigerian languages would go into extinction.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...