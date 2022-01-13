We’ll take all games as final – Eguavoen

…says he has a good collaboration with new coach

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said his team will not be dwelling on the game against Egypt alone as they need to take all the games as the final. While praising the organisers of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations currently going on in Cameroon, the AFCON 2006 bronze winning coach said Eagles would to contest for every ball at the competition.

“We are impressed with the organisation especially after doubt over whether the competition will hold or not,” he said “We are here, we have enjoyed every minute, nothing to worry about, we enjoyed the opening games and hopefully we can get to the end of the competition. “I have been here before as a coach, 2006 we won the bronze when I was the head coach, we are here now, nobody can say what happens tomorrow, I don’t hold the future, but like I always tell the players, we have to keep it game after game. “All I can guarantee Nigerians is that we are going to contest every ball from the word go, we are going to try and win every game, but we will take it game after game.” On how the team was able to cage Mohamed Salah in the opening game against Egypt, the former Enyimba coach said he never man marked Salah.

He added: “Salah is one of the best players in the world, the strategy wasn’t a specific marker, but we instructed the players to close him down at any time and there must be a second player behind the marker.” Meanwhile, the coach said he is in close contact with the newly-appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, as they will surely have a good collaboration even after leaving the post as the interim coach. Eguavoen revealed that as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, he remain the boss of the new coach.

