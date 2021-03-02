Education

We’ll tap corps members’ potentials for national development –DG

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has spoken of the determination of the scheme to tap the potentials of corps members and harness the same for the socio-economic development of the country.

He disclosed this while addressing NYSC staff at the Public Service Institute in Abuja before the commencement of the senior staff promotion examination, conducted by the institute.

 

The Director-General, who said that there was the need to consolidate on the relevance of the scheme and also expand its frontiers for societal growth, further advised the senior staff participating in the promotion exercise to perform their statutory responsibilities as NYSC officials in line with the Public Service Rules.

 

Besides, he also urged them to set good examples as models for corps members to emulate by avoiding all forms of unethical conduct that could dent their reputation and tarnish the good image of the NYSC scheme.

 

“We must tap into the potentials of corps members because they have great talents. I also advise you desist from unethical practices, and do not get involved in criminal conduct because we will apply the rules on every infraction committed,” Ibrahim added.

 

The Director-General, who promised a robust corps and staff welfare programme, however, said that the scheme had improved its revenue generation drive tremendously through its online registration platforms, and other ventures, such as NYSC Bakery, NYSC water factory as well as the garment factory.

