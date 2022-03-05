News

Well-trained, knowledgeable public servants imperative for effective service delivery, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that it is imperative for the nation to develop a well-trained, knowledgeable and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance. Osinbajo said this Thursday evening when he received at the Presidential Villa, 49 graduands of the pioneer cohort of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) & Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government (AIG-BSG) Public Leadership programme, sponsored by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. The inaugural in-country programme for talented, mid-career public servants, a partnership between the Federal and State governments, with the AIG and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, lasted for about seven months The participants were drawn from the civil service at national and subnational levels.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said it was vital to provide cutting-edge training to public servants because “once public goods cannot be delivered effectively, development suffers, the commons are all at risk and the overall quality of life of the people is undermined.” On the essence of developing Nigeria’s human resources, especially in the public sector, the Vice President stated that “our governments have never been short of ideas, policies or roadmaps. “Indeed, we have some of the best written and most insightful policies on practically all issues, but we sometimes fall flat on implementation.

“The reason is the quality of the human resources that we deploy in the public sector. “Unlike in the private sec detor, where usually the profit motive makes it imperative to provide relevant and cutting- edge training to ensure that staff are well equipped to deliver on targets and KPIs, the public service usually has traditionally taken an approach, the result being a bureaucracy unable to develop, but more importantly deliver on government initiatives and programmes.” Osinbajo, who also spoke on the need to build values of integrity, honesty and transparency in public service, added that “recognis-ing that ensuring integrity in the work place is not a merely moral issue, it is an existential issue for the country itself. “Why do systems anywhere in the world uphold basic notions of honesty, transparency and integrity? It is because it makes economic sense; dishonesty undermines the entire enterprise.

“We must also understand and disseminate our rules on governance in such a way as to make it clear that petty or grand corruption kills progress and will destroy the nation’s best.”. He noted further that the AIG-BSG programme was crucial to developing the country’s public service, especially with global changes and technology. “A bureaucracy that fully appreciates how to think, act and plan in a world so completely transformed in the last two decades, that almost every old assumption about commerce, lifestyle, gender issues, political ideology are now being upturned or, at least, being seriously challenged. “The old notions of official secrecy, the sanctity of government information and communication are now cracking as it becomes easier to put out even hard copy public information for mischief. “Every device has a camera; electronically stored information can also be hacked. What are the new protocols that we must now adopt, what safe guards must be put into regulations?

 

