We’ll turn Ibadan Airport around–Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said plans by his administration to make Ibadan Airport a regional transportation hub were on course. The governor added that his administration will improve social services and expand infrastructure at the airport. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the governor made this known while receiving the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Olaonipekun Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan
Related Articles
CNN And The Soul Of Nigeria
The recent video released by the Cable News Network (CNN) got me thinking about what we are up against in Nigeria. As I patiently listened to the narrative in the video and the accompanying pictures I was speechless for two reasons; one is the fact that the videos used by the CNN were not any […]
FG to shutdown 3rd Mainland Bridge for 72 hours, partially close Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 48 hours
The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the shutdown will take effect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday. He added […]
Court faults Buhari on judges’ appointment
A Federal High Court in Abuja has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the names of 11 lawyers nominated for appointment as judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for screening and confirmation. In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that President […]
