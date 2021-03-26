News

We’ll turn Ibadan Airport around–Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said plans by his administration to make Ibadan Airport a regional transportation hub were on course. The governor added that his administration will improve social services and expand infrastructure at the airport. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the governor made this known while receiving the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Olaonipekun Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CNN And The Soul Of Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent video released by the Cable News Network (CNN) got me thinking about what we are up against in Nigeria. As I patiently listened to the narrative in the video and the accompanying pictures I was speechless for two reasons; one is the fact that the videos used by the CNN were not any […]
News

FG to shutdown 3rd Mainland Bridge for 72 hours, partially close Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 48 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the shutdown will take effect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday. He added […]
News

Court faults Buhari on judges’ appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court in Abuja has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the names of 11 lawyers nominated for appointment as judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for screening and confirmation. In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica