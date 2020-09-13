We’ll unfold our next agenda if FG refuses to negotiate – ASUU President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the weekend said it would unfold its next agenda if the Federal Government refused to negotiate with it over its demands.

Speaking at the Town and Gown meeting it had with parents, student union leaders and alumni of universities in the country at the Africa Hall, University of Ilorin, the National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi gave graphic details of agreements ASUU had with the Federal Government since 2009 which he said are yet to be honoured despite promises made to the union.

He said: “If government refuses to negotiate with us, we will unfold our next agenda. Let’s wait and see. When we get there we will cross it.”

The ASUU boss stated that the current strike action embarked on by the academics was necessitated by the deliberate refusal of the Federal Government to fund university education and leaving the universities’ facilities to decay.

“There is a deliberate attempt to kill the university education in the country. Some universities use stoves in their laboratories instead of burners and buckets to fetch water to perform experiments, it’s as bad as that,” he said.

He explained that ASUU had signed a Memorandum of Action with the Federal Government on the need to improve facilities in the campuses, students welfare, academics promotion and welfare but were neglected because there were plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor which today is creating social vices such as yahoo-yahoo, yahoo- plus, banditry and other criminal activities being witnessed today in the society.

“Check the social media, you will see them celebrating their children graduating from the foreign universities. This is why they are not wiling to fund public universities,” the ASUU President said.

