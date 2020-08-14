We’ll upgrade Lekan Salami Sports Complex to world class status –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, kicked off the remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan, stating that the Complex will be upgraded to a world class standard. The governor, who stated this at the main bowl of the stadium, while flagging off the project, said his administration will continue to walk its talk, matching policies with actions. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the contract for the remodeling of the sports complex was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, at a total cost of Five Billion, Five Hundred and Eighty Million, One Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty-One Naira, Sixty-Two Kobo (₦5,580,001,151:62k).

The governor stated that the project would be funded through the Alternate Project Funding Approach (APFA), which entails that the contractor will fund the project, while the state will repay the contractor over a period of 29 months. He said: “The contractors, Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, have given us the assurance that the project will be completed in 18 months.

By God’s grace, in the next 12 months, coronavirus would have left us, and we will have the opportunity to sit here, in this stadium, fully remodelled and watch my team, the 3SC beat their opponents, live! So Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, 12 months is 12 months. No delays and you have to do a quality job that the people of Oyo State will be proud of. “When the history of this place was being traced just now, they flagged off this facility 44 years ago.

