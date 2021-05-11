We’ll upgrade young female lawyers to judges – Fayemi

As part of the commitment of his administration to champion judicial reforms and enhance the dispensation of justice in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi, yesterday promised to upgrade young, dynamic and competent lawyers to the bench.

Fayemi stated this when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ado-Ekiti Branch, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi, led other executive members on a courtesy visit to the governor’s office in Ado Ekiti. Fayemi said it was better to have young lawyers who were competent appointed into the bench to enable them to have ample opportunity to advance to the highest level of their profession.

The governor, who said there would be four new vacancies for judgesthisyear, saidtheprocessfor the appointment of lawyers into the position would commence with the exit of the state Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, from service by end of the month.

He urged the leadership of the NBA to encourage female lawyers to express interest in becoming judges, adding that he was determined to have young judges who have better chances of becoming a Supreme Court judge and not ones who would retire ten years after serving as a judge in the state.

“Very soon that process will commence with the exit of the Chief Judge at the end of this monthandthenhopefullyresultin thekindof peoplethatwewilllike tosee, competentfemalelawyersin character and youthful, dynamic lawyers who have the greatest chance to advance in their career to the highest level in the profession,” the governor said

