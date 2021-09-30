We’ll upload Anambra election results –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy technological devices in the conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message at an interactive forum organised by INEC Press Corps, said the Commission will use its new technological device to upload polling unit level results to its central result viewing portal.

The two chambers of the National Assembly have set up conference committees to harmonise the different versions of the 2010 Electoral Amendment Bill passed last month, on electronic transmission of election results. Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, said Nigerians that have access to internet facilities could log in and view the results as they are being uploaded. He stated that the Commission will deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the accreditation of voters, for identification of “fingerprints or facials for efficient voter accreditation. “Therefore, those engaged in identity theft must steer clear of the polling units in Anambra State as only voters that are properly authenticated using their fingerprints or facials will be allowed to vote.”

The INEC Chairman assured that the Commission is determined to conduct a good election in Anambra State, adding that: “All its processes and procedures are geared and targeted at achieving this objective. “We assure the people of Anambra State and indeed all Nigerians that the votes of the people will be the only determinant of leadership succession in Anambra State.” The INEC Chairman reminded politicians that some Youth Corps members who will form the bulk of presiding officers “are the only sons and daughters of their parents. “Some of them graduated from school through determined perseverance in the face of hardship. Some of them are the products of community effort while some of them did menial jobs to graduate. “No form of insurance can cover for the loss of one life and the commission will on no account compromise on the safety and welfare of these individuals and all other staff that will be deployed for the election.”

