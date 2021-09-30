News Top Stories

We’ll upload Anambra election results –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy technological devices in the conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message at an interactive forum organised by INEC Press Corps, said the Commission will use its new technological device to upload polling unit level results to its central result viewing portal.

The two chambers of the National Assembly have set up conference committees to harmonise the different versions of the 2010 Electoral Amendment Bill passed last month, on electronic transmission of election results. Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, said Nigerians that have access to internet facilities could log in and view the results as they are being uploaded. He stated that the Commission will deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the accreditation of voters, for identification of “fingerprints or facials for efficient voter accreditation. “Therefore, those engaged in identity theft must steer clear of the polling units in Anambra State as only voters that are properly authenticated using their fingerprints or facials will be allowed to vote.”

The INEC Chairman assured that the Commission is determined to conduct a good election in Anambra State, adding that: “All its processes and procedures are geared and targeted at achieving this objective. “We assure the people of Anambra State and indeed all Nigerians that the votes of the people will be the only determinant of leadership succession in Anambra State.” The INEC Chairman reminded politicians that some Youth Corps members who will form the bulk of presiding officers “are the only sons and daughters of their parents. “Some of them graduated from school through determined perseverance in the face of hardship. Some of them are the products of community effort while some of them did menial jobs to graduate. “No form of insurance can cover for the loss of one life and the commission will on no account compromise on the safety and welfare of these individuals and all other staff that will be deployed for the election.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour: Strike imminent over bill seeking minimum wage transfer to concurrent list

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…to embark on nationwide protest March 10 The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may embark on a nationwide strike if the National Assembly passes into law, a Bill seeking for movement of the minimum wage from the Executive Legislative list, to the Concurrent Legislative list. Speaking at the end of […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]
News

FG: Ban on new SIM registration subsists for security reasons

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…puts total NIN enrollment at 51 million, SIM registration at 189 million …warns those without NIN risks jail term The Federal Government has said that the ban on registration of new mobile Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) subsists saying it has no intention to lift it anytime soon. This declaration was made by the Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica