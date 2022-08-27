We’ll use Eko NAFEST 2022 to create new chapter for Nigeria’s unity, says Runsewe

It is time to create a new chapter for Nigeria by employing arts and culture to drive the unity and prosperity of the country. This declaration was made yesterday by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, while inaugurating the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022, to be hosted by Lagos State government in November. This is even as the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that Lagos State is set to organise a festival, working with the LOC, which will surpass the imagination of everyone that at the end of the day would make NCAC want to come back to Lagos again and again.

Speaking at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, venue of the inauguration, Runsewe said he wants to take NAFEST to another level by creating a platform that will unite Nigerians and engender peace in the country. Other countries, he said are using arts and culture to unite their countries, noting that; ‘‘we must also do same and to change the narrative we have to use what we have to celebrate our country, which is our arts and culture.’’

To this end, he disclosed that; ‘‘I’m using NAFEST to open a new chapter to reconnect us because if we understand each other’s culture and live together, this country will be very great. Therefore, we are going to use November as the month of celebrating our culture and uniting Nigeria.’’ He further noted that Lagos State is key to this cultural renaissance hence it would be used to retell the story of Nigeria to the world through Eko NAFEST 2022. Given that Lagos State was the first state in 1970 to have hosted the inaugural edition of the festival, he said that; ‘‘if we want Nigeria to be great again, we must comeback to Lagos State celebrate it, then lift up Nigeria, because everything about Nigeria is connected to Lagos.’’ Inaugurating the LOC, he charged the members to see it as a privilege to serve, therefore must take the responsibility as serious and a call to national duty.

While Akinbile-Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the state government to making Eko NAFEST 2022 an epoch event, which success will re-vibrate across the country as one of the most colourful and biggest ever NAFEST. According to her, the event will bring Nigerians together and after it, Nigerians will see themselves as one single entity call Nigeria and no more see themselves from the prism of ethnicities. ‘‘Let’s put all our differences behind us and live as a united nation, as Nigerians,’’ she stated.

