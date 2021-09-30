News

We’ll use legislative tools for Nigeria’s perfect union – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House was committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union in the country. He said everything that needed to be done should be carried out by all the stakeholders to achieve the best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of the citizens. Gbajabiamila spoke when he declared open the 2021 Roundtable on Social Protection Cover organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja yesterday, with the theme ‘Expanding Social Protection Cover and Ensuring Effective Implementation in Nigeria.’ The Speaker, who said he has the “greatest respect and love” for the Nigerian workers, called on well-meaning Nigerians, including politicians, to always have the interest of the workers at heart. He noted that social protection is one of the most important responsibilities of government, saying it “legitimises the state in the eyes of citizens and bestows on government the moral authority to demand fidelity to the laws of the land and to take punitive action against those who choose to act in ways inimical to the collective good.

“So, when we gather as we have done this morning to think together about the ways to improve social protection cover in our country, we are engaged in a fundamental act of nation-building. “We are making sure that there is a collective agreement on what it will take to achieve our best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of all our nation’s people.

I expect that having secured agreement on what needs to be done, we will do what is required. “I want to assure you that in the 9th House of Representatives, we are committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union.” He said though these are challenging times for Nigeria, “an abundance of historical evidence leads me to believe that in this moment of crisis, there is an opportunity for us to make choices and take actions that can open up new vistas and measurably improve the lives of Nigerians.

“These choices will not come easy, and the actions we have to take will require sacrifice. We have it in our power to build a country where every citizen has the opportunity to rise to the height of their abilities. And we will, through our joint effort, and by the grace of God.” Earlier in an address, the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the Speaker has earned the trust of the Nigerian workers by not only attending the event, but also ensuring that issues affecting them were always at the forefront.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Garlands for Kyari at 56

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuff

January 8th is fast etching itself on the sand of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s history by virtue of the special connection and significance it holds for the man who has impacted the fortunes of the Corporation in an uncommon and positive way. That man is Mallam Mele Kyari, the 19th and current Group […]
News

AbdulRazaq invites EFCC, set up panel to probe LG funds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 local government areas of the state between May 2019 and now.   A panel of inquiry, made up of members from various backgrounds […]
News Top Stories

N-Power: Over3mapplicationsreceivedin7days

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government yesterday said it had received over three million applications from prospective NPower enrollees, in seven days. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development also announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica