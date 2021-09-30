We’ll use legislative tools for Nigeria’s perfect union – Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House was committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union in the country. He said everything that needed to be done should be carried out by all the stakeholders to achieve the best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of the citizens. Gbajabiamila spoke when he declared open the 2021 Roundtable on Social Protection Cover organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja yesterday, with the theme ‘Expanding Social Protection Cover and Ensuring Effective Implementation in Nigeria.’ The Speaker, who said he has the “greatest respect and love” for the Nigerian workers, called on well-meaning Nigerians, including politicians, to always have the interest of the workers at heart. He noted that social protection is one of the most important responsibilities of government, saying it “legitimises the state in the eyes of citizens and bestows on government the moral authority to demand fidelity to the laws of the land and to take punitive action against those who choose to act in ways inimical to the collective good.

“So, when we gather as we have done this morning to think together about the ways to improve social protection cover in our country, we are engaged in a fundamental act of nation-building. “We are making sure that there is a collective agreement on what it will take to achieve our best visions for Nigeria and the welfare of all our nation’s people.

I expect that having secured agreement on what needs to be done, we will do what is required. “I want to assure you that in the 9th House of Representatives, we are committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union.” He said though these are challenging times for Nigeria, “an abundance of historical evidence leads me to believe that in this moment of crisis, there is an opportunity for us to make choices and take actions that can open up new vistas and measurably improve the lives of Nigerians.

“These choices will not come easy, and the actions we have to take will require sacrifice. We have it in our power to build a country where every citizen has the opportunity to rise to the height of their abilities. And we will, through our joint effort, and by the grace of God.” Earlier in an address, the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the Speaker has earned the trust of the Nigerian workers by not only attending the event, but also ensuring that issues affecting them were always at the forefront.

