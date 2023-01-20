News

We’ll use technology for conduct of credible census, NPC Chair assures

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…schedules exercise for March 29, April 2

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

 

The Chairman of the National Population Census (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured that he would deploy technology for the conduct of the exercise this year.

Kwarra, who briefed newsmen after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, vowed to deliver credible population census and declared that the exercise had been scheduled to hold on March 29 and April 2, 2023

According to him, the adoption of available technology for the conduct of the census would make it difficult for the outcome to be manipulated by anyone.

Kwarra said the exercise would be different from the previous ones marred with controversies as the Commission would be making use of cutting-edge technology, including Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite images, noting that every building in the country had already been coded for the purpose.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Hoodlums attack Customs Command, injure officers, set office on fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hoodlums, masquerading as #EndSARS protesters, attacked the Kwara State Command warehouse of the Nigerian Customs Service in Ilorin on Saturday with the intention of looting. In a resistance put up by Customs Officers on duty, 24 of the motorcycles and a tricycle that conveyed the looters to the facility were seized. The hoodlums, however, succeeded […]
News

Two years in office: Stakeholders give Kwara governor pass mark

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Stakeholders in the affairs of Kwara State have given Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pass mark on his running of the affairs of the state in the last two years. Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin, to mark Abdul- Razaq’s administration’s two years in office, unanimously agreed that “Kwara has never had […]
News

PASA disowns ex-student for undermining Dikio’s achievements

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Alumni (PASA) has disowned the self-acclaimed President of the National Association for Presidential Amnesty Students Worldwide (NAPASW), Lucky Ukueku, for his failed attempts to undermine the achievements of the Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd). PASA, who in a statement yesterday described Ukaeku’s remarks that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica