We’ll use technology for conduct of credible census, NPC Chair assures

…schedules exercise for March 29, April 2

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Population Census (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured that he would deploy technology for the conduct of the exercise this year.

Kwarra, who briefed newsmen after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, vowed to deliver credible population census and declared that the exercise had been scheduled to hold on March 29 and April 2, 2023

According to him, the adoption of available technology for the conduct of the census would make it difficult for the outcome to be manipulated by anyone.

Kwarra said the exercise would be different from the previous ones marred with controversies as the Commission would be making use of cutting-edge technology, including Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite images, noting that every building in the country had already been coded for the purpose.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...