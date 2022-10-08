We’ll use technology to tap our seabed resources, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the country would use technology to exploit its strategic mineral resources in its seabed. The President said this yesterday at the State House while playing host to Mr. Michael Lodge, Secretary- General of the International Seabed Authority, who was attending a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while. The President also used the occasion to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop, and lauded the country for the leadership it provides on the African continent. He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources “to support the blue economy,” and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the Secretary- General.

