We’ll watching your backs, Buhari tells diaspora in US

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians resident in the United States of America (US) that his government would continually watch their backs in whatever situation they may find themselves.

The President, who expressed great pleasure in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel in their chosen fields as they reside in the US, said this on Friday at the Presidential Townhall Meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora in Washington as he rounded off his participation at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said he had recently given approvals for the evacuation of Nigerians who found themselves in harm’s way in Libya, South Africa, Ukraine, UAE and India.

He added that it was for that reason that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) was established to facilitate interactions with the “ambassadors.”

urging them to continue to be good ambassadors of the country and live in peace among themselves and with their hosts as there can be no progress in disunity.

He expressed delight that the representatives were giving back to Nigeria as expected of them, urging them to do more.