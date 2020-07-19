News

We’ll write our exams online, says varsity

Posted on Author  Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Evangel University Akaeze, Ebonyi State, has said its online teaching and learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was very effective.

 

The university said it has already conducted its midsemester quiz for the students online and that it will soon commence examinations online. Director of Public Affairs of the university, Dr. Tibenz Nwali stated this in Abakaliki while addressing journalists.

 

He noted that because of the coronavirus, the university has adopted online approach in all its activities to ensure that students graduate at the appropriate time and its academic calendar not disrupted.

 

He said: “It is worthy to note and establish here that Evangel online teaching and learning is very effective.

 

As we talk to you now, we have just conducted our midsemester quiz online and we are ready to start our exams online as soon as the time comes but within this week every lecturer has conducted online quiz for their students.

 

“So we have a very effective online teaching and learning for our students so that they are at home doesn’t not mean they are loosing anything, that is why the Vice Chancellor has continue to say that the students of Evangel University will graduate in record time because they are not going to give in any dime.”

