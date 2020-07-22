Wellcome Photography Prize’s shortlist out Thursday

The shortlist for the Wellcome Photography Prize 2020 will be announced on Thursday 23, July 2020, organisers stated. Comprising five categories, the shortlist will be chosen by Chair of Judges Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome, and a panel of six judges: Siân Davey (photographer), Mary- Anne Golon (Washington Post), Dr Aiysha Malik (World Health Organization), John Moe (The Hilarious World of Depression podcast), Dr David Nott (David Nott Foundation), Azu Nwagbogu (African Artists’ Foundation and Lagos Photo Festival).

The prize tells provocative visual stories about the health challenges of our time, combatting health taboos, bringing complex health issues to life and showing how health affects society. With a special focus on mental health, an issue that has become even more urgent due to COVID-19, the prize aims to transform preconceptions and address how people affected are represented through the camera’s lens.

The five categories are: Social perspectives – provide insight into the impact of health and disease on society; Hidden worlds – reveal details hidden in plain sight, or combat health taboos; Medicine in focus – explore healthcare delivery up close or from behind the scenes; Mental health – single image – dispel the visual clichés of mental illness; and Mental health – series (up to five images) – tell a story through related images across the spectrum of mental health. The overall winner will receive a £15,000 prize, with the winner of each category receiving £1,250. The winner will be announced at an online event at 5pm (BST) on Wednesday 19 August 2020.

Wellcome believes a radical new approach is needed to transform the science of mental health. The prize hopes to challenge preconceptions and stereotypes, and provide a more authentic look at peoples’ experiences of mental health.

Wellcome Photography Prize is run by Wellcome, an independent charitable foundation supporting research to improve health. Wellcome is one of the world’s biggest funders of mental health research and recently committed an additional £200m to develop a new generation of approaches and treatments for anxiety and depression.

