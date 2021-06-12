Wellness: Breakout of your rut: Try something crazy but safe

I remember one of my birthdays, I was so downcast. I didn’t know why but was a bit tear up. I guess I felt another year had gone by with nothing to show for it. Then a friend called to ask what I wanted. I told her I would like to go to a night club (All my life I had never been to one, so I craved the thrill). By nightfall, three married women had dressed up, heading to a night club.

It was so obvious we didn’t fit in but at least I got ‘the thrill’ before settling for a treat at an exclusive restaurant. Have you ever felt stuck in your rut? Like, you are tired of your job; daily routine is becoming mundane. Do you feel confined within certain boundaries or going round in circles? Feeling stuck in a rut is a silent STRESSOR. If you ever feel overtly irritated and can’t pin down why, this may very well be the cause. Let’s help with our Rewirement Programme. Visit our spa centre learn more. Welcome to your month of Spontaneity. *Yinka Opaleye, is of O’Place Wellness Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

