Wema Bank: 5-week 7% Loss In Stock Value Unsettling

Current share price The bank closed its last trading day on Friday, April 27, 2023, at N3.80 kobo per share on the NGX, recording a 2.2 per cent gain over its previous closing price of N3.72 kobo. Wema began the year with a share price of N3.90 kobo but has since lost 2.56 percent off that price valuation, ranking it 130th on the NGX in terms of year-to- date performance.

Wema Bank is the 51st most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 26 – Apr 28, 2023). It has traded a total volume of 39 million shares in 1,599 deals valued at N152 million over the period, with an average of 618,293 traded shares per session.

A volume high of 4.44 million was achieved on January 26, and a low of 13,085 on March 8 for the same period. 2022 performance In January this year, Wema Bank Plc’s stock was identified as the best-performing banking stocks on the NGX during the 2022 financial year.

The bank in a statement said its share price appreciated by 441.7 per cent, helping it to close the 2022 year at N3.9 kobo, down from 72 kobo. It stated: “The bank recorded a healthy 51 per cent increase in gross earnings in the first nine months of 2022 and a 31 per cent increase in post-tax profit. Investors rallied around the bank’s stocks despite a general downturn in most banking stocks during the year.

The statement further noted that “this fuels speculation that increased profitability in 2022 could suggest a better dividend payout to shareholders. “After many years of dividend freezes, the bank has resumed dividend payments to shareholders in the last three years. Wema bank has modernised its processes and has increasingly leveraged digital technologies to serve its customers, boosting efficiency and productivity in the process.”

Financials Wema Bank Plc delivered a stellar fourth quarter 2022 performance and continues its evolution into an unrivalled market leader and efficient bank. According to a press statement issued by the bank in respect of its audited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, the bank recorded gross earnings of N131.08 billion year on year, representing an increase of 42.3 percent over the N92.14 per cent posted in 2021.

The results, which showed positive fundamentals across board revealed a growth of 44.7 per cent year on year in interest income to N106.07 billion from N73.30 billion. Non-interest income shot up to N25.01 billion to N18.83 percent, an increase of 32.8 per cent. Similarly, the bank’s profit before tax grew to an all-time high of N14.74 billion year on year as against N12.38 billion the previous year, an increase of 19 per cent.

Dividend According to the bank, shareholders will receive a dividend of 30 Kobo per ordinary share in 2022 financial year in what is the biggest dividend payout till date. Recall that for many years, the banking firm did not pay dividends to investors, but after the management team normalised things, and paid the first dividend in 14 years in 2019 for the 2018 financial year.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company proposed to pay a cash reward of 30 Kobo after it delivered an outstanding performance as it continues its evolution into an unrivalled market leader and efficient bank. The bank grew its deposit year by year by 26 per cent as at full year 2022 to N1,165.93 bil- lion from N927.47 billion in 2021. Its stock of loans and advances also grew from N418.86 billion in 2021 to N521.43 billion, showing a rise of 24 per cent. The impressive results showed that total assets hit N1,433.79 billion as against N1,164.52 trillion, a growth of 23 per cent. Shareholders’ funds also moved up to N82.62 billion from N70.36 billion in 2021, an increase of 17 per cent.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni, said: “Our 2022 results show the result of the careful execution if our medium-term strategy as we have deliberately focused on deepening on offerings to the corporate, commercial and retail segments of the market using our digital channels while ensuring best in- class customer experience platforms to deliver improvements across all customer touch points.

We expect the bottom line to improve even further in 2023.” Also speaking on the result, the bank’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Tunde Mabawonku, explained that the bank’s continued investment in the digital space had positioned it as one of the leaders in providing digital banking services to individuals and corporates across the country.

“It has been a good full year performance for Wema Bank with gross earnings growing by 42.3 percent year on year and earnings by share at 87 kobo.“We have also succeeded in making Wema Bank an integral part of the fintech ecosystem in the country with our ubiquitous fintech infrastructure support play,” Mabawonku said. Rating Agusto & Co. had upgraded the rating of Wema Bank Plc (“Wema Bank” or “the Bank”) to “Bbb.”

The rating reflects the bank’s moderate retail franchise, particularly in the South-West region and the well-experienced management team. “We have also factored in Wema Bank’s improving profitability ratios, good liquidity pro- file and acceptable asset quality.

“However, offsetting these positive factors are the low market share, elevated cost profile, and prevailing macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds which restrains Wema Bank’s profitability metrics. “An ESG score of “3” has also been attached to the rating of Wema Bank reflecting that environmental, social and governance issues have material impact on the assigned rating,” the agency said.

The rating expires on June 30, 2023. Last line For a lender that had seen the worst of times and survived to becoming one of the strongest to reckon with among its peers, Wema Bank certainly possesses the capacity to sustain its shareholders’ confidence in the system for a long time.