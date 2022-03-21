Business

Wema Bank, Abuja Enterprise Agency partner on SMEs’ empowerment

Wema Bank Plc recently concluded the third edition of the SME Business School in Abuja in partnership with the Abuja Enterprise Agency. The SME Business School, which began on March 14 and ended on March 18, 2022, is a capacity-building platform for equipping business owners with the relevant business tools and skills to enable them to run their businesses more profitably and efficiently.

 

According to a statement from the bank, 150 participants graduated this session with a robust and experienced facilitators from Swifta, IBFC Alliance, Pedabo Consulting Limited, MTN, Development Bank of Nigeria others are Reap and Arcenciel, Africa 118, Soule Melange etc.

 

The statement said the idea of the business school was the result of the bank’s research and several other studies by global business organizations and research bodies which revealed the gap areas SMEs are grappling with in terms of having proper structure for their businesses.

 

It added that Wema Bank held the maiden edition last year at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos with participants trained using a robust curriculum spanning the broad areas of finance, marketing and sales, leadership, customer service, technology, branding, strategy, innovation and business transformation.

 

