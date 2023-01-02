Business

Wema Bank appoints Oseni as new MD/CEO, Adebise retires

Wema Bank Plc. has announced the retirement of its Managing Director/CEO, Ademola Adebise. According to a statement, Adebise will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2, 2023, after over 13 years of meritorious service on the Board of the bank. He will be succeeded by Moruf Oseni, currently the Deputy Managing Director. The bank also announced the appointments of Wole Akinleye, an Executive Director as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku, as Executive Director. Adebise was appointed as MD/CEO of Wema Bank Plc in June 2018. He joined the Bank in June 2009 as an Executive Director and rose to become the Deputy Managing Director in 2015. The statement said that apart from overseeing the expansion of Wema Bank to other locations in Nigeria, Adebise improved the performance of the Bank, spearheading the first dividend payment in 13 years and ensuring consistent dividend payment over the last four years. In addition, under his leadership, the Bank grew its total assets by 155 per ceny, from N470 billion to over N1.2trillion. Deposits also grew by 214 per cent from N350 billion to N1.1 trillion. He initiated the partnership with Bank of Africa to support its customers across the African continent which has increased the bank’s market share and customer base. His initiatives led to the lender recording an additional growth of two million customer accounts in Nigeria and a market share of three per cent of industry volumes. The bank is now the leading collection bank for state and government agencies due to its effective and efficient platform. Furthermore, the ank significantly changed the digital landscape through the ALAT platform, which came tops in the KPMG Digital Scorecard for leading retail banks in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Babatunde Kasali, expressed the board and management’s gratitude to Adebise for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavors. Adebise’s successor, Oseni, joined Wema Bank in June 2012 as an Executive Director.

 

He has over 25 years of experience with more than 16 years at Senior and Executive Management levels. According to the statement, Oseni was an Executive Director for 6 years and Deputy Managing Director for the last 4 years and has demonstrated capacity to lead the Bank. He presently has responsibility for the Digital Optimization Directorate which includes – Digital, Retail, Treasury, Operations, and the Technology Divisions. Oseni is also the Executive Compliance Officer of the Bank. He supervised the launch of ALAT – Nigeria’s 1st digital Bank. Before joining Wema Bank, he was the CEO of MG Ineso Limited, a principal investment and financial advisory firm. Prior to MG Ineso, Moruf was a Vice President at Renaissance Capital, and an Associate at Salomon Brothers/ Citigroup Global Markets in London.

 

