Wema Bank appoints Oseni as new MD/CEO; Adebise retires

Wema Bank Plc. has announced the retirement of its Managing Director/CEO, Ademola Adebise.

According to a statement, Adebise will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2, 2023, after over 13 years of meritorious service on the Board of the Bank. He will be succeeded by Moruf Oseni, currently the Deputy Managing Director.

The bank also announced the appointments of Wole Akinleye, an Executive Director as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

Adebise was appointed as MD/CEO of Wema Bank Plc. in June 2018. He joined the Bank in June 2009 as an Executive Director and rose to become the Deputy Managing Director in 2015.

The statement said that apart from overseeing the expansion of Wema Bank to other locations in Nigeria, Adebise improved the performance of the Bank, spearheading the first dividend payment in 13 years and ensuring consistent dividend payment over the last four years.

In addition, under his leadership, the Bank grew its total assets by 155%, from N470 billion to over N1.2 trillion. Deposits also grew by 214% from N350 billion to N1.1 trillion. He initiated the partnership with Bank of Africa to support its customers across the African continent which has increased the Bank’s market share and customer base.

His initiatives led to the lender recording an additional growth of two million customer accounts in Nigeria and a market share of 3% of industry volumes. The Bank is now the leading collection bank for state and government agencies due to its effective and efficient platform.

Furthermore, the Bank significantly changed the digital landscape through the ALAT platform, which came tops in the KPMG Digital Scorecard for leading retail banks in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Babatunde Kasali expressed the Board and Management’s gratitude to Adebise for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Adebise’s successor, Oseni, joined Wema Bank in June 2012 as an Executive Director. He has over 25 years of experience with more than 16 years at Senior and Executive Management levels.

 

