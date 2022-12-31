News

Wema Bank appoints Oseni as new MD/CEO; as Adebise retires

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc. has announced the retirement of its Managing Director/CEO, Ademola Adebise. According to a statement, Adebise will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2, 2023, after over 13 years of meritorious service on the Board of the Bank. He will be succeeded by Moruf Oseni, currently the Deputy Managing Director. The bank also announced the appointments of Wole Akinleye, an Executive Director as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

Adebise was appointed as MD/CEO of Wema Bank Plc. in June 2018. He joined the Bank in June 2009 as an Executive Director and rose to become the Deputy Managing Director in 2015. The statement said that apart from overseeing the expansion of Wema Bank to other locations in Nigeria, Adebise improved the performance of the Bank, spearheading the first dividend payment in 13 years and ensuring consistent dividend payment over the last four years. In addition, under his leadership, the Bank grew its total assets by 155%, from N470 billion to over N1.2 trillion. Deposits also grew by 214% from N350 billion to N1.1 trillion. He initiated the partnership with Bank of Africa to support its customers across the African continent which has increased the Bank’s market share and customer base.

His initiatives led to the lender recording an additional growth of two million customer accounts in Nigeria and a market share of 3% of industry volumes. The Bank is now the leading collection bank for state and government agencies due to its effective and efficient platform. Furthermore, the Bank significantly changed the digital landscape through the ALAT platform, which came tops in the KPMG Digital Scorecard for leading retail banks in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Babatunde Kasali expressed the Board and Management’s gratitude to Adebise for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG renewable energy policy mere paperwork –Expert

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigerian Institute of Power Engineers (NIPE) has expressed disappointment over the implementation of the Federal Government policy on renewable energy, describing it as a mere paperwork. Uyo chapter Chairman of NIPE, Engr. Benedict Edenseting, made this known when he led other executive members on a visit to the Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development […]
News

Obama raises $11m for Biden’s presidential bid, underscores ‘urgency’

Posted on Author Reporter

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than $11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the “urgency” of the moment. “I appreciate all of you being on this call,” Obama said at a virtual fundraiser. […]
News

Ortom appeals for ceasefire in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to military authorities to ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha local government area of the state. Governor Ortom said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities. He sympathised with victims of the crisis and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica